Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

