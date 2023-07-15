Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

PDSB opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

