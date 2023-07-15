Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%.

RVLP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

RVLP opened at $0.47 on Thursday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

