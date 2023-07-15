Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

XENE opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.