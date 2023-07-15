Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aravive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aravive in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Aravive Trading Down 2.4 %

ARAV opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Aravive by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aravive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

