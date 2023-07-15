Reviewing Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Forrester Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Forrester Research 2.58% 15.01% 5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Forrester Research shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Forrester Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forrester Research $537.79 million 1.15 $21.81 million $0.70 45.89

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Forrester Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forrester Research has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bureau Veritas and Forrester Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 2 0 1 0 1.67 Forrester Research 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus target price of C$22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 59.37%. Forrester Research has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Forrester Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forrester Research is more favorable than Bureau Veritas.

Summary

Forrester Research beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession. This segment delivers content, such as future trends, predictions, and market forecasts; deep consumer and business buyer data and insights; curated best practice models and tools to run business functions; operational and performance benchmarking data; and technology and service market landscapes and vendor evaluations. The Consulting segment provides consulting projects, include conducting maturity assessments, prioritizing best practices, developing strategies, building business cases, selecting technology vendors, structuring organizations, developing content marketing strategies and collateral, and sales tools; and advisory services. The Events segment hosts events related to business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in various locations. Forrester Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

