Reviewing United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for M/I Homes and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

M/I Homes currently has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given M/I Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 11.75% 25.76% 14.17% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and United Homes Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $4.13 billion 0.62 $490.66 million $17.75 5.18 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

M/I Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

