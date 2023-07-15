Reviewing USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for USANA Health Sciences and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61,447.93%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.18 $69.35 million $3.39 17.97 Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.05 -$29.98 million ($23.93) -0.03

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.70% 15.31% 11.27% Smart for Life -112.53% -1,077.82% -60.44%

Volatility and Risk

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Smart for Life on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

