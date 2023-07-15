Rice Partnership LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 221,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.