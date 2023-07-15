Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.68. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 13,503,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.