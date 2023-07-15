River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

