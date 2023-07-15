River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TIM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TIM stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.1232 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.44%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.