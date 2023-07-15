River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 631,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE:WOW opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

