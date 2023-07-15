River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hagerty worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGTY. TheStreet cut Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hagerty Profile

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.