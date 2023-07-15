Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $653,445.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

