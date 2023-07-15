Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

