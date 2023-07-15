Roxanne S. Austin Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -229.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

