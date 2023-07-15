Roxanne S. Austin Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -229.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.