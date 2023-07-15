Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $58.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

BSX stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

