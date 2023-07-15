Royal Bank of Canada Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.