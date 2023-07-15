Sabal Trust CO Sells 788 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

