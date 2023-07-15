Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

