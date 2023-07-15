Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.39.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.119699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

