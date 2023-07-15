Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Samsara by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

