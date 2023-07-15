Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

