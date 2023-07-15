Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 1.2 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.