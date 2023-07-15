Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Newmont by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 452,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.