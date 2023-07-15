Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.58 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

