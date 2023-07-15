Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

