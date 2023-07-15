Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,162,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,494,383,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.06. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

