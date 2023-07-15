Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.65. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $498.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.