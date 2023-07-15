Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

