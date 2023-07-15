Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.