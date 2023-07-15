Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

