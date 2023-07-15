SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,030.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($13.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 740 ($9.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 770.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 790.96. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.16).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.