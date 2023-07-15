SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.59 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.