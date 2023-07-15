SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform-speculative” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at $2,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

