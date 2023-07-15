Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sempra worth $135,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 562,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 153,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.44 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.