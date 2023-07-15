SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. KeyCorp began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

