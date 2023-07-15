Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $229.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

