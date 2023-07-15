ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $580.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $584.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

