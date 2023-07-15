Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

SCL opened at C$20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.29. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

