Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $682,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after buying an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.