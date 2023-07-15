Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 25,200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after buying an additional 664,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $98.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

