Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 5,167 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $352.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average is $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.