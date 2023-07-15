Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 36,351 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 154.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.