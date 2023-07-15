Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 9,374 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

