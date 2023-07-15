Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

