Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,575 shares of company stock worth $11,751,367. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.