Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.33 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average is $318.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

