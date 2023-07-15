Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $3.52 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 75,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

